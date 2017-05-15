Coroner: Too much caffeine led to heart problems that killed Columbia teen

More than three weeks ago, 16-year-old Davis Cripe fell unconscious in his classroom. He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, his father Sean Cripe urged parents to warn their kids on the dangers of caffeine.

"He was a great kid,” said Cripe, “He didn't get mixed up in the wrong things.

Richland County coroner, Gary Watts says it wasn't an illegal drug that killed Cripe, it was a substance that is legally available.

"We lost Davis to a totally legal substance that anyone of you can walk out of here and go to the store and get any number of those things,” explained Watts.

The substance Watts was referring to was caffeine. Watts said Cripe had a cardiac induced event causing probable arrhythmia because he ingested too much caffeine, to soon.

Doctor Jeremy Byrd with Heritage Pediatrics and Internal Medicine says it’s difficult to gauge just how much caffeine is too much for kids.

"We haven't established safe levels in adolescents,” explained Dr. Byrd, “The max amount in an adult is 400 milligrams."

Cripe consumed a large soda, a latte and an energy drink in two hours before his collapse.

"Having had the McDonald's Latte, with an espresso drink can have up to about 100 milligrams of caffeine. Then following that with a Mt. Dew can have about 50 milligrams of caffeine," explained Dr. Byrd. “Following that with a sports drink, which has a variable amount of caffeine, up to 200 milligrams of caffeine, that puts in a two hour span over or exactly at adult intake of caffeine in a 24-hour period."

Dr. Byrd says it's all about paying to attention to labels and moderation.

Now, after the tragic and unexpected event, his family is sticking to the good memories they shared with their son.

"Davis was a good kid,” explained Cripe, “Being his parent was a great honor to Heidi and me. He had a personality larger than life."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.