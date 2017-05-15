Upstate fire department raising money for firefighter with gravely ill infant

An Upstate fire department is working together to help one of their own who is dealing with a gravely ill infant.

The Duncan Chapel Fire Department said one of their firefighters has a two-week-old daughter who is in critical condition and is being transferred to the Childrens Hospital in Atlanta for advanced care. Her name is Braelyn and she has an infection that has caused her to become very sick, according to a post by the fire department.

Being that the family will need to pay for lodging and food while in Atlanta, the fire department decided to raise donations to help with the financial burden.

Firefighters will be collecting donations for the family at the fire department located at 5111 Old Buncombe Road in Greenville, SC.

Braelyn's father Josh Berryhill is also a firefighter with the Berea Fire Department.

