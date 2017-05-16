1 lucky couple to win Upstate wedding giveaway

Dreaming of the perfect wedding for you or someone you know, but can’t afford it? One lucky couple will be given the chance to win an Upstate wedding giveaway!

Eva Higgins photography announced the giveaway on Monday, saying she’s teamed up with some amazing wedding vendors and professionals to giveaway a wedding to a deserving couple.

The winning couple will be provided with the wedding venue, photography, invitations, DJ, flowers, decor, wedding cake, wedding dress, and pampering for the bride such as hair, makeup, nails and a massage. The package also includes dessert for up to 50 guests and wedding day services like set-up, clean-up, hosts and parking attendants.

The wedding would take place on September 12, 2017 at Wilson Farm Country Events located in Honea Path.

Those interested in tying the knot can apply here. The contest is open to legal residents of the fifty states and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen years old at the time of entry. The last day to enter is June 12.

The winning couple will be notified on or around June 26, according to the website.

