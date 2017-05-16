Police: Upstate woman arrested after egging neighbor's car during parking dispute

A Spartanburg woman was arrested on Monday after police say she egged her neighbor’s car over a parking dispute.

Police say 64-year-old Mary McKinney knocked on her neighbor’s door and demanded he move his car because he was parked in the spot she usually parks in, or she was going to egg his vehicle.

When the vehicle was not moved, McKinney then went out and threw eggs on the hood of the vehicle while screaming at her neighbor and his girlfriend, officers say.

The vehicle did sustain damage to the paint.

McKinney told officers she threw eggs on her neighbor’s car because she was mad that he took her spot. Police then issued an arrest warrant.

McKinney was charged with malicious injury to property equal to or less than $2,000.

