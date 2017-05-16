Crews on scene of apartment fire in Spartanburg

Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Dispatchers confirm a crash on Highway 243 at Jolly Road after a multi-county chase Monday night.More >
Dispatchers confirm a crash on Highway 243 at Jolly Road after a multi-county chase Monday night.More >
Fire officials say one person was flown to the Augusta Burn Center after burns sustained in a collision in Greenville County Monday night.More >
Fire officials say one person was flown to the Augusta Burn Center after burns sustained in a collision in Greenville County Monday night.More >
More than three weeks ago, 16-year-old Davis Cripe fell unconscious in his classroom. He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.More >
More than three weeks ago, 16-year-old Davis Cripe fell unconscious in his classroom. He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.More >
City police are on scene after multiple people were shot in a Spartanburg neighborhood Monday afternoon, the lieutenant says.More >
City police are on scene after multiple people were shot in a Spartanburg neighborhood Monday afternoon, the lieutenant says.More >
An Upstate family encountered an unexpected intruder on Friday – a black bear!More >
An Upstate family encountered an unexpected intruder on Friday – a black bear!More >
Rep. Trey Gowdy issued a statement Monday after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding the search for a new FBI director.More >
Rep. Trey Gowdy issued a statement Monday after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding the search for a new FBI director.More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >