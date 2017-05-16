Crews on scene of apartment fire in Spartanburg

Crews from several fire departments are responding to an overnight fire at Valley Creek Apartments on Fairforest Road.

According to Captain Derrick Miller of the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department, the call came in at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of one building. That floor is a total loss, according to Captain Miller.

The Red Cross will help three families that are displaced by the fire, Captain Miller said.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but a cause has not been determined.

In addition to Westview-Fairforest, other responding fire departments included North Spartanburg, Wingo Park, Una, and Hilltop.

