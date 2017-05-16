Greenville Co. law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers Tuesday

A ceremony will be held Tuesday to remember all the law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty in Greenville County.

The Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual observance at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will take place the Greenville County Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center.

Events to honor fallen officers will be held all week at law enforcement agencies across the country in observance of National Police Week.

Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were present in Washington, DC on Monday for the national ceremony to honor fallen officers. President Donald Trump spoke at the event outside the Capitol.

The Greenville Police Department also posted photos from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC on Monday. Fallen Greenville police officer Allen Jacobs’ name was added to the national monument. Jacobs was killed in 2016.

