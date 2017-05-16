Trial begins for woman accused of attacking 'Top Gun' star in Henderson Co.

Dorn appears in court on May 15, 2017 (FOX Carolina)

Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial for a woman accused of attacking film star Kelly McGillis in her Henderson County home.

Laurence Marie Dorn of Clinton, Illinois was charged with second degree burglary, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor stalking, assault and battery, and interfering with emergency communications after the June 2016 incident at McGillis' home.

McGillis, who starred as Tom Cruise’s love interest in the 1986 film Top Gun, told deputies she returned to her home and found the strange woman inside. A struggle ensued but McGillis was able to get free and call 911.

Dorn was arrested a short time later.

Jury selection began on Monday and court officials expect opening arguments and testimony to begin in Dorn’s trial on Tuesday.

