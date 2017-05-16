Coroner called to incident on Spartanburg railroad tracks - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner called to incident on Spartanburg railroad tracks

A fire truck ladder extends up to the railroad bridge (FOX Carolina/ May 16, 2017) A fire truck ladder extends up to the railroad bridge (FOX Carolina/ May 16, 2017)
Emergency responders near the train tracks (FOX Carolina/ May 16, 2017) Emergency responders near the train tracks (FOX Carolina/ May 16, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner has been called out to investigate an incident on railroad tracks in Spartanburg Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said they received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a person on railroad tracks near the 500 block of Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Police and emergency responders requested the coroner after arriving at the scene.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.

