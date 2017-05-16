Palmetto Poison Center warns of caffeine dangers after SC teen's death

The Palmetto Poison Center issued a caffeine warning Tuesday after news that a South Carolina teen died after consuming too much of the stimulant spread across the state.

Richland County coroner Gary Watts announced Monday that caffeine caused a cardiac incident that killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe in the Midlands.

Doctors said the teen ingested the entire recommended daily maximum amount of caffeine for adults just two hours before he collapsed.

The Palmetto Poison Center recommends parents talk to their children about caffeine and the possible dangers of consuming it.

“While adults should be mindful of their caffeine consumption, it’s important for parents to know the risks of children and adolescents consuming caffeine. Take the time to talk with your children about the dangers of caffeinated drinks,” Jill Michels, Director of the Palmetto Poison Center stated.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that adults consume no more than 400mg of caffeine per day, which averages to approximately 4-5 cups of coffee.

The FDA has not determined recommendations for caffeine use in children, but PPC said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and adolescents do not consume caffeine at all.

The PPC said consuming large amounts of caffeine can cause heart related problems including increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, and irregular heart rhythm.

Vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and even death can also occur.

Caffeine use in moderation does not typically pose any health threats.

Caffeine amounts can add up quickly. The PPC said the average cup of coffee contains around 100-150mg of caffeine, and energy drinks may contain up to 300mg of caffeine.

Parents with questions can contact the Palmetto Poison Center at call 1-800-222-1222.

MORE: Coroner says too much caffeine led to heart problems that killed Columbia teen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.