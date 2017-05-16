Coroner: Gaffney man killed in hit-and-run crash

The Cherokee County coroner said Tuesday an investigation is underway after a Gaffney man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said a person walking to work around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for the body of John Darrell Littlejohn, 60, lying in a driveway along the 500 block of Broad Street. Littlejohn resided on the 600 block of Broad Street.

“It appears Mr. Littlejohn was walking on Broad Street around midnight Monday when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop,” Fowler stated in a news release. “The victim suffered multiple body trauma and died at the scene.”

Fowler has ordered an autopsy to assist with his on-going investigation into the death.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the coroner’s office at 864-487-6225 or Gaffney Police at 864-489-8115.

