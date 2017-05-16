Police: Driver dies, passenger in critical condition after I-240 crash

Asheville police said a driver has died and another person was in critical condition Tuesday after a crash Monday on I-240.

Police said the crash happened around noon on I-240 westbound at the exit 7 on-ramp.

A Hyundai Santa Fe was attempting to cross both lanes of traffic to reach a vehicle stalled in the median when police said the SUV pulled in front of a tractor trailer.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver, 57, Elizabeth Halvey of Asheville later died of her injuries.

Police said the passenger, a 45-year-old Fairview woman, remained in critical condition Tuesday..

The crash remains under investigation.

