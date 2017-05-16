Police: Driver dies, passenger in critical condition after I-240 crash

Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
