Ten Thousand Villages to close downtown Greenville store

A fair-trade gift shop in downtown Greenville will be closing its doors.

Ten Thousand Villages posted on its Facebook page Monday that business could no longer afford to operate.

The store said it will begin marking down items by 30 percent and will close on June 30.

Below is the full statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that after a decade in business, Ten Thousand Villages of Greenville will be closing. Our Board of Directors made this sad decision because the store simply does not have enough cash to continue to operate. Since our first temporary store and early, very successful days, retail has changed drastically and we see no prospect of regaining that success. All of us, staff, board, volunteers and customers have served Ten Thousand Village artisans and provided a Fair Trade retail space for our community. We have worked and shopped together. We have held close to heart the lives and futures of the artisans we work with, wanting to create a better, fairer world. Ten Thousand Villages has provided income to artisans and friendships among us. Beginning May 15, we will begin the closing process in earnest and will reduce all merchandise 30%. We anticipate remaining open until Friday June 30. Our goal is to close with a sense of accomplishment. After all Ten Thousand Villages Greenville sold over $1,000,000 of Fair Trade merchandise. We provided income for countless artisan families. It is our hope that we will all continue to support Ten Thousand Village artisans through on-line purchases and trips to nearby stores in Montreat and Asheville. Thank you for your enthusiasm and diligence for Ten Thousand Villages and our artisans.”

The store is located at 207 North Main Street.

