Deputies: Mother arrested after she, 2-month old baby test positive for drugs

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a Walhalla woman Monday on a child neglect charge.

Deputies identified the suspect as Julianna Elizabeth Sims, 27, of Lucas Street.

Deputies said they began investigating after receiving notification from DSS on April 20 that both Sims and her two-month old baby had tested positive for drugs.

The baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Deputies said the mother tested positive for cannabinoids while she was pregnant in the third trimester and also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine one month after her baby was born.

Deputies said the newborn was placed in a safe environment.

Sims is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

MORE NEWS: Palmetto Poison Center warns parents of caffeine dangers after SC teen's death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.