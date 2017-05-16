Family: Children were served mixed drinks at NC Applebee's

North Carolina's alcohol enforcement agency is investigating after two children were served alcoholic beverages instead of the non-alcoholic ones that were ordered.

McKenneth Kirkman Sr. tells media outlets that he ordered virgin, or non-alcoholic, pina coladas Sunday at an Applebee's in Fayetteville. Kirkman says his 13-year-old son noticed his drink "tasted funny."

Kirkman says his 3-year-old granddaughter had drunk about half her beverage by the time that happened.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety says the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement division is investigating. Spokeswoman Patty McQuillan says a similar incident occurred in 2015 involving a 5-year-old.

Apple Group Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth McGee says the restaurant is sorry for the mistake. She says the chain will make necessary changes so it doesn't happen again.

