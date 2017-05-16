Polk Co. sheriff's office, inmates evacuated after 'highly toxic' chemical evidence spilled

Officials in Polk County said the Sheriff's Office was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a chemical spill.

County Manager Marche Pittman said a container of paraquat dichloride which was being kept in evidence as part of an ongoing investigation spilled around 9:23 a.m.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the chemical is one of the most commonly-used herbicides registered in the U.S. It is often used to control weeds and to defoliate cotton crops.

The EPA reports the chemical is highly toxic and a single sip of paraquat dichloride can be fatal. It can also reportedly be corrosive to skin and eyes. Since 2000, 17 deaths from accidental ingestion of paraquat dichloride have been reported. Three deaths and a "high number" of severe injuries have been reported since 2000 from paraquat dichloride coming into contact with the skin or eyes of workers, according to the EPA.

There is no known antidote for the chemical.

Due to the dangers from paraquat dichloride exposure, Polk County Emergency Management was notified and the building was evacuated, Pittman said.

HAZMAT crews are currently on scene securing the material and Pittman said staff is being monitored medically for symptoms of chemical exposure.

Pittman said 17 inmates were also evacuated and transported to surrounding counties for continuous medical monitoring. Officials said approximately half of the inmates were moved to Rutherford County and the rest were moved to Henderson County.

A total of approximately 40 people were affected.

There is no risk to surrounding buildings, Pittman said.

