Henderson Co. middle school on lockdown after anonymous threat - FOX Carolina 21

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a middle school is on preventative lockdown after a bomb threat.

Deputies said the anonymous threat was written in the bathroom of Rugby Middle School.

All students and staff are reportedly safe.

