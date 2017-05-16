Henderson Co. middle school on lockdown after anonymous threat

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a middle school is on preventative lockdown after a bomb threat.

Deputies said the anonymous threat was written in the bathroom of Rugby Middle School.

All students and staff are reportedly safe.

