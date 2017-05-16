NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Watch, Enter and Win Anderson County Fair Tickets Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Monday, May 1, 2017, and ends Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:59 a.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; TRZ Management P.O. BOX 13062 Anderson, SC ...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Watch, Enter and Win a Kia Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, and ends Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; Kia of Greenville 2424 Laurens Rd. Greenville, SC 29607

ENTRY: Watch The Ten O’Clock News on WHNS between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 through Friday, May 19, 2017 and Monday May 22, 2017 through Wednesday May 24, 2017. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily “Code Word”. Then go to www.facebook.com/foxcarolinanews, click on the contest link, complete the registration and enter the correct Code Word to receive one (1) entry. The Code Word for each day must be entered by 11:59 p.m. E.T. Entries attempted using expired daily Code Words will not be accepted. There is no cost to register or enter.

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK, INC. (“FACEBOOK”)

LIMIT: One entry per person per daily Code Word. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of SC, NC, and GA in the Greenville/Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WHNS within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On Thursday, May 25, 2017 at approximately 10 a.m. E.T., WHNS will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible daily entries received containing a correct code word. One (1) winner will receive a new 2015 Kia Forte Koup EX Coupe.

Specifications: Automatic transmission with manual mode, Snow White paint, black interior, audio system with AM/FM radio, CD player (reads MP3 format) and satellite radio, six speakers, cruise control, remote power locks, upholstery cloth, power steering, climate control, anti-theft protection. Engine: 2.0L Nu 2.0 GDI in-line 4 DOHC with Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) variable valve timing, gasoline direct fuel injection, unleaded fuel type (Stk# 20373).

Approximate retail value: $20,685.00. One (1) prize per household.

Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 11:00 a.m. E.T. on the day of the drawing, and is responsible for picking-up prize at Kia of Greenville 2424 Laurens Rd. Greenville, SC 29607 during business hours by – Friday, June 30, 2017.

By entering, participants understand that the prize vehicle may be driven for promotional purposes and may have mileage on the odometer at the time of delivery. Winner agrees to accept the prize vehicle “as is” at the time of delivery, subject to the remaining factory warranty coverage. Winner is solely responsible for all applicable taxes on the prize vehicle and for all license, insurance, title and registration fees associated with assuming ownership of the vehicle. All rebates go to the dealer. Winner must present proof of vehicle liability insurance and a valid state-issued drivers’ license as a condition of receiving the vehicle prize. Winner must take possession of the vehicle by Friday, June 30, 2017, or an alternate winner may be randomly selected from the remaining eligible entries containing a correct Code Word.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from the remaining eligible entries containing a correct Code Word. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct Code Word.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WHNS uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.foxcarolina.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Kia of Greenville uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kiaofgreenville.com/privacy.aspx.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by Friday, June 30, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from the remaining eligible entries containing a correct Code Word. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, SC, NC and GA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, July 14, 2017, to Winners’ List/ Watch, Enter and Win a Kia Sweepstakes at the WHNS address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.