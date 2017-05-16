HOT Wednesday, increasing humidity & rain chances ahead

Today will be almost the exact same as the last couple days as our heat wave continues with highs in the middle to upper 80s in the mountains and Upstate with sunny skies.

Temperatures will take a small step back tomorrow as we add a few more clouds to the sky in western North Carolina and up the humidity slightly making it feel a bit stickier outside.

A couple of pop-up showers are also possible in the mountains Thursday and then in the Upstate as well Friday and Saturday but safe to say the 1st half of the weekend will be overall fine.

Sunday is when our next organized system gets here and provides organized rain and storms to the area that will last into Monday as well and completely dry out by Tuesday as highs sink to the middle 70s and lower 80s.

