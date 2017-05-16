HOT Wednesday, relief by the weekend

The heat cranks up this week, with very low chances for rain until the weekend.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies and pleasant conditions! Lows will drop to 64 for the Upstate and 58 in the mountains by Wednesday morning with sunshine to start the day. Expect continued clear conditions with highs approaching 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains by late afternoon.

We’ll notice a few more clouds on Thursday, but rain will be hard to come by. Friday will bring a decent shot at some showers and t-storms for the mountains, while the Upstate is looking fairly dry with only a 20% chance for rain.

This weekend will bring more active weather, with a good chance for t-storms by late Saturday into Sunday. A good chunk of the day Saturday is looking dry at this point, but the evening into Sunday could be fairly wet. We’ll keep you posted!

