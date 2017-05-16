Nikki Haley shares photo with USC National Championship coach Da - FOX Carolina 21

Nikki Haley shares photo with USC National Championship coach Dawn Staley

Posted: Updated:
Nikki Haley with Dawn Staley and coaching team (Source: Facebook) Nikki Haley with Dawn Staley and coaching team (Source: Facebook)
NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) -

Nikki Haley may have gone to Washington, but she's still sharing her love for South Carolina.

The governor-turned-UN-ambassador posted a photo to Facebook on Monday night with Gamecock women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her coaching team in New York City.

Haley said Staley is a friend.

MORE NEWS: Report: Baseball coach, fiancée charged after fight breaks out on baseball field

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.