Nikki Haley shares photo with USC National Championship coach Dawn Staley

A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
An Upstate fire department is working together to help one of their own who is dealing with a gravely ill infant.More >
An Upstate fire department is working together to help one of their own who is dealing with a gravely ill infant.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.More >
Dispatchers confirm a crash on Highway 243 at Jolly Road after a multi-county chase Monday night.More >
Dispatchers confirm a crash on Highway 243 at Jolly Road after a multi-county chase Monday night.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a Walhalla woman Monday on a child neglect charge.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a Walhalla woman Monday on a child neglect charge.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested on Monday after police say she egged her neighbor’s car over a parking dispute.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested on Monday after police say she egged her neighbor’s car over a parking dispute.More >
A man has been sentenced in connection to the deadly shooting at a Seneca bar during a 2015 rap concert.More >
A man has been sentenced in connection to the deadly shooting at a Seneca bar during a 2015 rap concert.More >
Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >