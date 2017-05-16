Nikki Haley shares photo with USC National Championship coach Dawn Staley

Nikki Haley may have gone to Washington, but she's still sharing her love for South Carolina.

The governor-turned-UN-ambassador posted a photo to Facebook on Monday night with Gamecock women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her coaching team in New York City.

Haley said Staley is a friend.

