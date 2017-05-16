Tickets on sale Friday to see Straight No Chaser in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

The Peace Center said on Friday tickets will go on sale to the public to see a popular professional a cappella group.

Straight No Chaser will perform on Nov. 14 at the Peace Concert Hall. Tickets range from $35 to $55.

The group started in 1996 at Indiana University and became a viral success online in 2007 when a performance of "The 12 Days of Christmas was posted on YouTube, receiving more than 20 million views.

Tickets for Chairman's Circle, Backstage Players and Peacekeepers donors begin May 15 through 18. At 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, tickets go on sale to the general public.

