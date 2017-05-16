The Palmetto Poison Center issues caffeine warning

Emily Harper was hard at work Tuesday afternoon and she usually gets a boost from coffee.

"I myself, I drink maybe one or two cups a day. It just helps me get going in the morning," Harper said.

She's a student at Greenville Technical College.

"On campus, you know, I definitely see people bringing energy drinks to class or sodas, or coffee," Harper said. "I used to be pretty heavy on diet coke."

However, now she understands the potential dangers of too much caffeine and is the Prevention Education Coordinator with Greenville Family Partnership.

"When I talk to youth or talk to kids, they don't see it as a drug because it is a legal substance," she said.

Recently, 16-year-old Davis Cripe collapsed in his classroom and died form a caffeine-induced cardiac event which probably caused arrhythmia, the coroner said. The Richland County coroner says he drank a large diet Mountain Dew, a cafe latte and an energy drink within two hours.

"So, the caffeine can drive up the heart rate and make people feel uncomfortable," Dr. Robert McDonald said.

He's a cardiologist with the Medical Group of the Carolinas which is part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

"Every symptom a patient has can be linked to the way the heart behaves in terms of heart pressure," McDonald said.

He says two cups of coffee aren't a problem, but it's the amount of caffeine, which is a drug, mixed with other ingredients that's is consumed in a short period of time that causes problems.

"Some of the energy drinks their recommendations are not to exceed one drink per day," McDonald said."I've had the personal experience of seeing a couple of younger individuals come in with heart attacks after drinking several energy drinks in a row."

The Palmetto Poison Center issued this caffeine warning:

"The food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that adults consume no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, which averages about 4-5 cups of coffee. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and adolescents consume no caffeine."

It's a message Harper learned and one she now teaches.

The Greenville Family Partnership is hosting the Greenville Youth Summit. For more information click here.

If you would like more information about caffeine or have other concerns you can contact The Palmetto Poison Center by clicking here.

Related coverage:

Coroner: Too much caffeine led to heart problems that killed Columbia teen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.