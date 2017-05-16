Blue Ridge Bank thanks anonymous visitor who folded fallen flags

Employees of Blue Ridge Bank don't know how committed an act of kindness over the weekend, but they want to give a big thank you to the good Samaritans.

Blue Ridge Bank said over the weekend of May 13, a flagpole broke outside the Seneca bank branch leaving the American flag and South Carolina state flag on the ground.

On Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the bank said a group of good Samaritans in a white Toyota Sequoia stopped by the branch and, after spotting the flags, folded them properly and placed them at the front door.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

C. Kyle Thomas, the president and CEO of Blue Ridge Bank issued the following statement:

On behalf of our entire staff at Blue Ridge Bank, we would like to say thank you to the people who so kindly folded our flags. While we knew Kendra Kent had predicted the possibility of some storms, we had no idea our flagpole rope would break. We are in the process of working with our local Veteran Affairs office to obtain new flags to display with pride in front of our bank.

