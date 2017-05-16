Solicitor: Upstate man sentenced to 90 years for criminal sexual conduct with minor

A Seneca man was convicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges with a minor, per the solicitor. The jury deliberated for slightly more than 30 minutes before making the decision.

Oconee County Solicitor David Wagner said 71-year-old Jaimie Sabio Obregon was sentenced to 25 years for each of two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 20 years for each of two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

All sentences are to be served concurrently, the judge said.

In addition, Obregon will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the solicitor, in April 2014 an 11-year-old female reported at school that she has been sexually abused. The child told officials, the defendant sexually abused her several times over the course of the year when the defendant was babysitting her, the solicitor continued.

After a thorough investigation, Obregon was arrested.

“The crimes this defendant committed are among the most heinous acts that our society sees today. This sentence ensures that the defendant will likely spend the rest of his life in prison,” Solicitor David Wagner stated.

