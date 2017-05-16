SCDNR offers free boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend - FOX Carolina 21

SCDNR offers free boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

Posted: Updated:
Boaters at Lake Hartwell (July 17, 2016 FOX Carolina) Boaters at Lake Hartwell (July 17, 2016 FOX Carolina)
LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Boaters are encouraged to get their boats inspected, courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR officials said they will be conducting the inspections May 27 through May 29 at set public boat landings to keep boaters safe.

The inspections will check required safety equipment and boat and motor registration. SCDNR said boaters who are not in compliance won't be ticketed - they'll have the opportunity to correct the issue before launching their boat.

Inspections will be conducted at the following sites:

May 27

  • York County: Ebenezer Landing- Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing- Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Horry County: Conway Marina Landing- New Peachtree, 10 a.m. to noon

May 28

  • Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp- Lake Hartwell, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fairfield County: Wateree State Park- Lake Wateree, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 29

  • Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing- ICW South of Charleston Harbor, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Pickens County: Gap Hill Landing- Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to noon

To report boating violations, call the SCDNR toll-free hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

MORE NEWS: Pier is glowing green in Anderson Co. to attract fish, anglers

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.