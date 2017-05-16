SCDNR offers free boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

Boaters are encouraged to get their boats inspected, courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR officials said they will be conducting the inspections May 27 through May 29 at set public boat landings to keep boaters safe.

The inspections will check required safety equipment and boat and motor registration. SCDNR said boaters who are not in compliance won't be ticketed - they'll have the opportunity to correct the issue before launching their boat.

Inspections will be conducted at the following sites:

May 27

York County: Ebenezer Landing- Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing- Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to noon

Horry County: Conway Marina Landing- New Peachtree, 10 a.m. to noon

May 28

Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp- Lake Hartwell, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairfield County: Wateree State Park- Lake Wateree, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 29

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing- ICW South of Charleston Harbor, 10 a.m. to noon

Pickens County: Gap Hill Landing- Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to noon

To report boating violations, call the SCDNR toll-free hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

