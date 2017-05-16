Elementary school students surprised by cousin back from Air Force

Two elementary school students received the best lunch surprise ever - being reunited with their cousin who had been stationed with the Air Force in Germany for a year.

Brady and Carter Gowan were surprised by their cousin during lunch time at Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary on Tuesday. The boys are very close with their cousin and see him as their hero.

In a precious moment captured on camera, their cousin walked into the lunch room and popped up right behind the boys as they were eating lunch. With big smiles on their faces and plenty of hugs the boys were able to welcome back their role model and hero.

View the video of the sweet reunion here

The school staff and the Gowans' family put together the special surprise, and it's safe to say both boys will never forget this moment.

