Greenville deputies searching for suspects accused of armed robbery, kidnapping

Greenville County investigators are looking for two suspects accused of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 p.m. that two suspects were threatening two victims with a handgun on Agnew Road on Tuesday.

According to deputy reports, at some point, the suspects also handcuffed the victims. They were never taken from the scene, deputies say.

There were no reports of injuries.

At this time, there is no further information on the suspects. Deputies are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Criminal investigators were called to the scene.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: 'I have done nothing wrong': Suspended lawmaker issues statement following indictment, suspension

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.