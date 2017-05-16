Republican runoff for SC's 5th district U.S. House seat too close to call

The runoff election for the Republican candidate to fill South Carolina’s vacant Fifth Congressional District seat in the U.S. House took place on Tuesday, but the unofficial results were so close a winner has not yet been chosen.

On Tuesday, Spartanburg County voters chose between Republicans Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope to secure the GOP candidate to face off against Democratic candidate Archi Parnell.

Unofficial results placed Norman ahead of Pope with a little over 50 percent of the vote, but officials did not call it because it was so close. A recount will be conducted before making a call on the GOP candidate.

Here are the unofficial vote totals:

Ralph Norman - 17,772

Tommy Pope - 17,572

The official winning GOP candidate will go on to face Parnell on June 20 during the special election to fill the seat of Republican Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney was picked by President Trump to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget this year.

The votes will be certified on Thursday at 10 a.m.

