Deputies search for person of interest who may be connected to Anderson home burglary

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County deputies are asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest who may have been involved in a home burglary.

Deputies say an individual is wanted for questioning in regards to a home burglary that took place on May 12 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Highway 88 in Central.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the sheriff's office detective bureau at 864-260-4435 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

