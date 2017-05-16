School officials: Upstate student said school shooting threat was a joke

An Upstate high school student was suspended for the rest of the school year for making a school shooting threat that he said was a joke, school officials report.

Kathy Hipp with Anderson School District three said school officials investigated a threat made on social media by a Crescent High School student. The threat claimed the student was going to shoot up the school, school officials confirmed.

After the investigation, officials found that the threat was not serious. The student also admitted to him making the threat as a joke, officials say.

No weapon was found and the student was suspended for the remainder of the school year, which goes until June 6.

"The school and district takes all threats seriously, conducts a thorough investigation, and responds according to policy." said Hipp.

