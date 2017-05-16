Asheville firefighters make precious rescue

Firefighters went beyond the call of duty on Tuesday to rescue a flock of baby turkeys in Asheville.

Aside from the Asheville Fire Department's normal duties rescuing people from fires, responding to car crashes and chemical spills - on Tuesday, firefighters also rescued some adorable baby turkeys.

The precious rescue was made in east Asheville as the little ones' mother waited anxiously nearby.

