Asheville firefighters make precious rescue - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville firefighters make precious rescue

Posted: Updated:
Asheville firefighters rescue baby turkeys. (Source: Asheville FD) Asheville firefighters rescue baby turkeys. (Source: Asheville FD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters went beyond the call of duty on Tuesday to rescue a flock of baby turkeys in Asheville.

Aside from the Asheville Fire Department's normal duties rescuing people from fires, responding to car crashes and chemical spills - on Tuesday, firefighters also rescued some adorable baby turkeys.

The precious rescue was made in east Asheville as the little ones' mother waited anxiously nearby.

