Dawn Staley wins Winged Foot Award for leading Gamecocks to NCAA title

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was awarded the Winged Foot Award on Tuesday.

Staley, who just became the second African-American woman to lead her team to an NCAA women’s basketball title, received the award from the New York Athletic Club.

The Winged Foot Award is “annually presented to the head coaches of the men’s and women’s basketball national champion.”

“The Gamecocks claimed their first women’s basketball national championship with a strong six-game run through the NCAA Tournament, culminating in the 67-55 win over SEC-rival Mississippi State in the title game. South Carolina won its NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20.5 points while shooting 50.1 percent from the field to average 76.8 points. All five starters ¬– juniors A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis and Bianca Cuevas-Moore and freshman Tyasha Harris – averaged over 6.5 points per game at the event as the Gamecocks won two games in Columbia, two in Stockton, Calif., and two in Dallas en route to the championship’” the release said.

