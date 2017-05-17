Coroner called to scene of collision on SC 101 in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner called to scene of collision on SC 101 in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County coroner is headed to the scene of a collision on SC 101.

The coroner confirms the collision occurred on SC 101 N at Berry Mill Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

At this time, there are no further details.

We have a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

More news: Sheriff says teen slain behind Pavilion was caught in gang-related crossfire

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.