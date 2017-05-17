Vigil held for teen slain behind Pavilion in Greenville

With heavy hearts and tears falling, Makiya Hawkins' friends remembered a young life that was taken too soon.

"I found out the news that she had died and I went to my mom and just kept crying," said Cassandra Young, who was a friend of Makiya's.



Makiya Hawkins' church family gathered at Rock of Ages Baptist Church to celebrate her life and share a message of hope.

"She had just gone to prom and she's graduating. She was an innocent bystander and that made it hurt so much more," said Tamika Leake, who is the Youth Adviser at Rock of Ages Baptist Church.

Tamika Leake said the 17-year-old had everything to look forward to. She was just days away from graduating from Wade Hampton High School and had plans to attend college in the fall.

In a press conference Tuesday, Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Makiya was killed in a senseless act of violence.

"She was a victim in such a way that is no different that I was and no different than any of you going to a high school party right before senior graduation,” said Sheriff Lewis.

Sheriff Lewis said Makiya was at a party behind the Pavilion in Taylors when she was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting. Makiya suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning and died later that day.

“There were a couple rival gangs members out at this location and they got into an altercation and gunfire was exchanged and she was caught in the middle of it," said Lewis.

Sheriff Lewis said he will use all available resources to find the person or persons responsible for Makiya's death and urges anyone with information to contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Department or Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

“My stomach’s been turning and my heart's been wrenching since I got this phone call. There's just no real way to express how sad we are," said Lewis.

