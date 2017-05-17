Upstate dairy offers goat yoga

Photo of the goat kid (Courtesy: Split Creek Farm)

Split Creek Goat Dairy is offering two hour yoga sessions with goats.

Physical Therapist Assistant Peggy Ambler from Sparrow Yoga is holding the class.

The yoga session will feature yoga with energetic and playful goats followed by a meditative walk through the farm.

You can also enjoy goat cheese, yogurt, and fudge sampling at the end.

There will be two sessions offered in May for people aged 15 and up at Split Creek Farm on 3806 Centerville Road.

Wednesday, May 17 from noon to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each session costs $35 and spaces are limited.

Click here to email Split Creek and reserve a spot. Be sure to include your payment information and use Yoga + the date you want to attend in the subject line.