Generations Group celebrates 25 years of work with fundraiser and awareness luncheon

Generations Groups is celebrating 25 years of success in preventing sexual abuse.

The group will host a fundraiser and awareness luncheon on Wednesday with keynote speaker, Tony Williams.

Williams is the CEO and President of Infinity Marketing in Greenville. He is expected to share how hard work, confidence, and a positive attitude can help people overcome the challenges and setbacks in life.

Since 1991, Generations Group has provided programs and intensive care for adolescent boys who have been caught in the cycle of sexual abuse. The group said 98% of the boys who complete the nationally recognized program are forever removed from the cycle of abuse, never experiencing abuse, or perpetuating abuse again. The group has also helped over 900 families recover from abuse.

The fundraiser and luncheon will go from noon till 1:00 p.m. at the TD Convention Center.

