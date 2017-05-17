Troopers kickoff 'Buckle Up South Carolina' enforcement campaign ahead of summer travel season

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are kicking off a seat-belt enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend, which typically marks the start of the busy summer travel season.

Troopers, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, and law enforcement partners said the "Buckle Up, South Carolina. It's the law and it's enforced” campaign will kickoff on Wednesday.

Kickoff events will be held across the state, including one in Greenville.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville.

The baseball stadium is located at 945 South Main Street.

