Celebrities, golfers team up in skills contest to benefit Upstate Warrior Solution

Military veterans, professional golfers, amateur golfers and celebrities will team up Wednesday for the “Big Break: Warrior Edition Golf Skills Competition,” according to Upstate Warrior Solution

The contest will take at the Thornblade Club as practice continues ahead of the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament, which begins on Thursday.

Upstate Warrior Solution said ten teams consisting of a pro, a celebrity, a warrior or an amateur and a junior golfer will participate in a number of challenges like the ones seen seen on the Golf Channel show "The Big Break." The golfers’ skills will be tested in a number of areas, including: Bunker Shot Challenge, Long Drive Challenge, Over the Wall Challenge, Putting Challenge, and a Final Challenge.

The following celebrities will be competing in the event:

John O'Hurley (Actor, Seinfeld)

Justin Wheelon (Actor, Writer, Director)

Preston Pohl (Musician)

Lisa O'Hurley (Celebrity)

Rachel Wyatt (Miss South Carolina)

Richard Karn (Actor, Home Improvement)

Gary Valentine (Actor)

Carmine Giovinazzo (Actor)

Andy Buckley (Actor, The Office)

Paula Trickey (Pacific Blue)

Proceeds from the competition will benefit Upstate Warrior Solution. The nonprofit group serves veterans and military families by connecting them with resources and opportunities and creating awareness about veterans’ needs and issues in the community.

The golf challenge is open to the public and free to attend.

