Bovinoche returns for another meatstravaganza

Whole cow being cooked (Courtesy: Bovinoche) Whole cow being cooked (Courtesy: Bovinoche)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Bovinoche returns to the Upstate on Saturday.

The annual festival for meat eaters will be held at Upcountry Provisions, located at 6809 State Park Road, Travelers Rest.

Only 250 tickets are available for the festival, which will feature one whole cow asada, goats asada, paella cooked over an open fire, plus salads, sides and desserts from Upcountry Provisions.

Tickets are $55.

Beer and wine will also be for sale.

Organizers said proceeds will benefit the Green Beret Foundation and Meals on Wheels.

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Click here for more information.

