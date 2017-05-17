Greenville Co. Schools: 2 hospitalized after bus involved in hit-and-run crash

Greenville County Schools said a school bus driver and bus aide were taken to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, said the wreck happened Wednesday morning on Stallings Road in Taylors. No students were on board at the time. The bus driver and aide suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Initial reports indicate another vehicle hit the bus and left the scene,” Brotherton said. “We will review video from the bus and fully cooperate with law enforcement as they try to locate the other driver.”

Troopers reported the crash happened around 8:49 a.m. near Reid School Road.

