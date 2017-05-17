Deputies: Union Co. inmate faces new charges after escape attempt

Union County deputies said an inmate at the Union County Detention Center faces additional charges after an escape attempt.

The escape attempt happened between May 11 and May 15, according to incident reports.

Deputies said 24-year-old Richard Helms Jr. removed a piece of the light fixture in his jail cell and was using it to remove mortar from around the bricks in the cell wall.

Deputies charged Helms with attempted escape and possession of contraband.

According to the jail website, Helms was being held on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and manufacturing and possession of drugs.

