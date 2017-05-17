Report: Anderson Co. deputy's backup weapon goes missing from patrol car

An investigation is underway after a gun went missing from an Anderson County deputy’s patrol car, according to an incident report.

In the report, the deputy said he removed his backup weapon from his ankle and placed it in the dash of his vehicle before beginning extra duty at TL Hanna High School on April 27. During a baseball game at the school, the deputy said a foul ball shattered the back window of his patrol car. The deputy stayed with the car while he waited for a spare vehicle to be brought to him.

When they deputy moved to the spare vehicle he did not retrieve his spare weapon from the dash of his assigned vehicle.

The deputy noticed the weapon was missing on May 3 when he picked up his repaired vehicle and reported the missing gun to a sergeant.

MORE NEWS: Man killed when pickup crashes into hot dog shop in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.