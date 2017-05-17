Buncombe Co. deputies ask for help tracking down missing man - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. deputies ask for help tracking down missing man

Posted: Updated:
Nicholas Boggs (Source: BCSO) Nicholas Boggs (Source: BCSO)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies in Buncombe County have asked for help locating a missing man.

Nicholas James Boggs was last seen at his home on Newfound Road on Monday.

Boggs was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, Chicago Bulls sweat pants and possibly red, white and blue shoes. Boggs is around six-feet-tall tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds, deputies said.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office 828-250-6670.  

