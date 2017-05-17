Pickens Co. deputies investigating bicycle-riding burglary suspe - FOX Carolina 21

Pickens Co. deputies investigating bicycle-riding burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
Suspect in Dacusville burglary (Source: PCSO) Suspect in Dacusville burglary (Source: PCSO)
DACUSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance image on Wednesday of an unknown suspect in a home burglary.

Deputies said the incident occurred at a residence on Cherokee Trail on May 10 around 8:15 a.m. In surveillance video, a male suspect was seen arriving at the home on a bicycle.

According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into an outbuilding and was seen leaving with stolen items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500.

MORE NEWS: Georgia sees its first confirmed fatality from 'grey death'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.