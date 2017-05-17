Pickens Co. deputies investigating bicycle-riding burglary suspect

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance image on Wednesday of an unknown suspect in a home burglary.

Deputies said the incident occurred at a residence on Cherokee Trail on May 10 around 8:15 a.m. In surveillance video, a male suspect was seen arriving at the home on a bicycle.

According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into an outbuilding and was seen leaving with stolen items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500.

