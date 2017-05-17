Lawsuit filed against Clemson Area Transit, Proterra after bus door incident

A lawsuit has been filed against Clemson Area Transit and Greenville-based electric bus manufacturer, Proterra, according to a news release from the Seneca 21st Century Bus Stops 2017 Coalition .

The lawsuit claims that a Clemson Area Transit driver intentionally closed “the strong closing powered front door” of a Proterra bus on a 77-year-old woman.

The lawsuit was filed by a family member of the woman.

The suit claims that the plaintiff requested video and audio recordings of the incident from CAT and schematics of the door design from Proterra but received neither.

A statement from DJ Donnelly, the President of the Seneca 21st Century Bus Stops 2017 Coalition, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff, released the following statement

"Ms. Donnelly (plaintiff) was intentionally hit with a very strong closing Bus Door made by Proterra Inc, said accident happened on August 3, 2017, at 9:00 am which I witnessed. The very inept old relief Bus Driver, who is still driving for Clemson Cat Bus, did not even offer an apology to Ms. Donnelly after hitting a 77 year old woman as it was a joke, this will and shall not be tolerated. My office has secured the accident records for Proterra Inc and for The Clemson Area Transit which shall be used in said lawsuit as evidence and more. The case is now being formally prepared which shall include Ethics Violations by both Covington and McCormac which under SC Rules of Civil Procedures, the State of this incident they both have produced failures to not produce or respond to legal letters which is grounds for grievance complaints, sanctions imposed on both Lawyers and more via said suit.”

MORE NEWS: Georgia sees its first confirmed fatality from 'grey death'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.