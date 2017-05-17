Deputies investigating claims that former employees stole thousands from payday loan office

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating claims of embezzlement by two former employees at a loan office.

Deputies said they were called Tuesday to Carolina Payday Loans on Asheville Highway.

Per incident reports, the manager at the business advised deputies that two employees had embezzled $8,000 from the company.

The two women are accused of opening false accounts under past clients’ names and cashing the accounts out for money, the reports state.

An audit revealed the missing funds and deputies said the manager had several documents to show that the money was missing from the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

