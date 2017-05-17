Report: Man runs red light with car full of drugs, adult toys after Backpage meet-up

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple charges after an incident early Wednesday morning.

While on a routine patrol just after midnight, a deputy said he approached an SUV in the parking lot of Sunset Inn on Highway 9. The driver reportedly took off from the parking lot at a high rate of speed before running a red light.

The deputy said he followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the incident report, when the vehicle pulled over on an off ramp, the driver, 51-year-old William Arthur Randolph, as visibly stressed and a glass smoking pipe was in plain sight.

The report states the deputy asked Randolph to get out of the car and asked him what he was doing at the motel. Randolph reportedly told the deputy he came to pick up a prostitute after contacting a female on the classifieds website Backpage.

He also said he smoked a bowl of methamphetamine before bailing hay and was afraid of being robbed by someone from the website which was why he quickly left the motel, according to the report.

The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and reported the following contraband:

Multiple sex toys including a bag of rope, a blinding mask, lubrication and a penis enlargement pump

Multiple glass pipes and related materials for smoking crack cocaine

A glass jar containing marijuana

Numerous butane gas torches

An orange cylinder which tested positive for cocaine

Randolph was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of marijuana and loitering. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

