VIDEO: Suspect accused of hitting teen boys in golf cart before multi-county chase

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a crash before a chase on Tuesday night.

Deputies said the collision occurred 7:15 p.m. on Saddle Hill Road. According to the incident report, a suspect in a white F-150 hit two 14-year-old boys in a golf cart.

The golf cart was heavily damaged and the two teens were lying on the ground while a group of bystanders attempted to render aid, deputies said. They were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the the truck, identified as 31-year-old Randall Terence Burdette, is accused of fleeing the scene of the collision. Deputies said they located the suspect on Highway 72 where he refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

His truck had visible front-end damage according to the report.

Deputies said they pursued Burdette, who was traveling at a high rate of speed and turned on Old Abbeville Highway. The chase continued into Edgefield County.

Burdette was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and malicious injury to personal property.

When deputies interviewed the teens in the hospital, they said they were at a stop sign when Burdette pulled past them before pulling over on the shoulder and getting out of his truck.

The report states the boys didn't know Burdette, but he shouted "Hey" at them and appeared confused and upset. When the boys tried to pass him, Burdette reportedly tried to attack them with a closed fist before getting back in his truck and ramming the back of the golf cart.

A background check of Burdette revealed previous arrests for driving under suspension, threatening the life of a person or family of an official and reckless driving. In March 2017, SLED indicates he was charged with DUI.

A witness shared video of Burdette's vehicle being pursued.

