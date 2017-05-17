District: Student caught on camera vandalizing Westside High

Anderson District 5 said a student is facing possible disciplinary action after a high school was vandalized on Tuesday night.

District spokesperson Kyle Newton said a student was captured on surveillance video spraying graffiti on Westside High School on Pearman Dairy Road.

Witness photos of the vandalism included profanity, symbols and vulgar drawings.

Newton said the graffiti is not gang-related and crews are working to clean it up. The student responsible will have a disciplinary hearing, he said.

