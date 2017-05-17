Feeling more humid, Sunday storms likely

The weather stays warm and mostly dry in the Upstate, but rain chances return for parts of the weekend.

A comfortable and pleasant evening is expected with temperatures falling into the 60s overnight. A southerly wind will bring in extra moisture, possibly enough to induce cloud development by sunrise.

Thereafter, a mix of sun and clouds will prevail Thursday with highs in the 80s. It will be noticeably more humid but still nothing oppressive.

A few mountain showers could show up in the afternoon, but the Upstate should remain dry.

Friday will feature a decent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and storms in the mountains. Some hail and gusty wind could accompany the strongest storms.

Rain chances should remain relatively limited across the region on Saturday as a strong front takes shape to the west. That front will bring a good chance of rain and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms could linger into Monday, but dry weather makes a quick but brief return on Tuesday as more rain could move in late Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.